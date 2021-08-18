Covid-19: Over 80pc of Selangor’s adult population has received one dose of vaccine as of today, says MB

Vaccine recipients rest after receiving their Covid-19 jabs at the vaccination centre (PPV) in Bukit Jalil June 27, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Aug 18 — More than 80 per cent or 3.81 million adult population in Selangor have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine as at today, said Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

In a tweet, Amirudin said 54.9 per cent or 2.61 million people have completed two-dose vaccination in the state.

Meanwhile, he said via Selangor Vaccine Programme (Selvax), another additional 304,784 doses of vaccine were administered.

Amirudin said the combine effort of Selvax and the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) has brought about a total of 6.42 million doses of vaccine dispensed in Selangor.

Selangor and Kuala Lumpur are the two states involved in the surge capacity operation to curb the spread of the infection in the Klang Valley which was conducted since last month. — Bernama