Covid-19: Kedah police ramp up monitoring of individuals under home quarantine

SIK, Aug 18 — The Kedah police are ramping up monitoring on individuals undergoing quarantine at home to prevent them from going to public areas which could cause the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Kedah police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said a team had been set up to conduct monitoring and house-to-house inspections three times a day to ensure home quarantine compliance.

“It is the latest strategy to prevent the spread of Covid-19 (in Kedah) which is currently showing an upward trend,” he told reporters after contributions of essential items under Op Bantu to several recipients around the district today.

Kamarul Zaman said so far, only one individual had been detained for flouting the home quarantine order.

He also urged the public to be the eyes and ears of the authorities and to report any activity that violates the home quarantine order. — Bernama