Covid-19: New cluster in Sabah believed triggered by wedding ceremony, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 17 — A new cluster identified as Sawit Baiduri cluster was detected in Lahad Datu today, believed to have started from a wedding ceremony which recorded 77 infections.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the cluster’s index case was a 47-year-old Indonesian man and the father of the bride who was confirmed Covid-19 positive on August 11 at Tungku Health Clinic after he was found having symptoms of the disease.

“Also found positive was a child of the index case. Active targeted screening on 178 people comprising family members and close contacts detected 77 positive cases including 43 new cases today.

“Meanwhile, 101 individuals were found negative from the first screening. The source of infection is still being investigated even though initial investigation found the wedding ceremony on Aug 6 is believed to have spread the virus,” he said in a statement tonight.

Masidi who is the state spokesman for Covid-19 said based on the State Health Department report, the total new Covid-19 infections recorded today was 2,103 cases bringing the cumulative total to 108,933 cases.

He said 652 people were reported to have recovered from the infection today, taking the cumulative recoveries to 90,356 people now while 5,153 Covid-19 patients are still being treated in the state. — Bernama