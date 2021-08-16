Former ministers from Sabah, Sarawak say appreciate opportunity to join federal Cabinet

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip in Parliament Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has done his best to address the Covid-19 outbreak, including through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme which had already shown results. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Former ministers from Sabah and Sarawak in the Perikatan Nasional government today expressed their gratitude to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the opportunity to serve the people especially when the country is battling against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip in Parliament Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said Muhyiddin has done his best to address the Covid-19 outbreak, including through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme which had already shown results.

The former senior works minister said GPS respected Muhyiddin’s decision to step down as prime minister and uphold the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decree for the Pagoh MP to act as caretaker prime minister until his successor is appointed.

“I hope whoever is appointed as the works minister after this will continue with all the projects that have been approved and planned for the wellbeing of the people,” the Petra Jaya MP said in a statement.

Meanwhile, former domestic trade and consumer affairs minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the 17-month tenure leading the ministry was very challenging for him which he had never experienced before.

“The ministry faced various challenges, especially on the prices and supply of essential goods including face masks, as well as panic buying during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement.

Nanta, who is also Kapit MP and GPS secretary-general, also extended his appreciation to the Chief Minister of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg for nominating him to be part of the federal Cabinet.

“I am proud because to a certain extend I was able to help Sarawak get the LPG Regulatory Exemption, obtain permission for SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd to become an oil company in the state and assist in resolving the petroleum sales tax issue involving Sarawak and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas),” he said.

Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri also described her experience of serving as the tourism, arts and culture minister since March 2020, especially when dealing with challenges and unprecedented crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the knowledge that she will remember forever.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women vice-chief was also thankful to Muhyiddin for not ignoring her request to assist the tourism, arts and culture industry players in dealing with the tough situation for more than a year.

Meanwhile, Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili who is former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) in a short response said: “We comply with the requirements of the Constitution. Thank you”.

Former agriculture and food industries minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, in a statement tonight, said besides the ministry staff, he also thanked all frontliners in the agro-food sector, particularly farmers, fishermen, breeders and food producers who always strive to ensure sufficient food supply in the country. — Bernama