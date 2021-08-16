Chief secretary and IGP assure Malaysia’s administration to go on as usual, police will maintain order

Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali he said that the day-to-day administration will continue to be led by chief secretaries of respective ministries and heads of federal departments as usual, adding that security personnel are always on standby to maintain peace and order.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali today has assured that public services, especially frontliners, will be committed in ensuring that the government’s delivery system is not compromised and is based on its current policy.

In a statement, he said that the day-to-day administration will continue to be led by chief secretaries of respective ministries and heads of federal departments as usual, adding that security personnel are always on standby to maintain peace and order.

“Members of the Public Service will continue to uphold the trust entrusted as enshrined in the Federal Constitution and uphold the public service’s pledge to provide the best service to the people and country.

“The Public Service is committed to upholding the concept of neutrality and government of the day based on the rule of law. The government will always do its best to implement all policies that have been decided, and ensure the delivery of these services to the people, especially during this very challenging period,” he said in a statement.

He added that all efforts, assistance and initiatives would not be affected and remain untouched for the wellbeing of the people, especially the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP).

In a separate statement, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani also urged members of the public to not be alarmed and speculate as the police will ensure that the country’s security remains at a safe level.

He said that the police will also enhance its monitoring to ensure the wellbeing of the country, adding that the police is constantly monitoring current scenarios and will take decisive action if any parties, using any medium that could incite sedition and threaten public order.

“The public is advised to continue adhering to the SOPs set by the National Security Council (NSC) so we can together stave off the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Earlier today, Istana Negara confirmed that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has resigned as prime minister together with his Cabinet, in an earlier royal audience.

In a statement, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah also said that Muhyiddin will now serve as caretaker prime minister until his successor, who commands the majority of the Dewan Rakyat, is appointed from among the MPs.