Dr Sim: 203 of 358 infections detected in Kuching yesterday involved fully vaccinated individuals

A total of 203 Covid-19 cases from the total 358 infections detected in Kuching yesterday involved fully vaccinated individuals.

KUCHING, Aug 15 — A total of 203 Covid-19 cases from the total 358 infections detected in Kuching yesterday involved fully vaccinated individuals, said Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The State Disaster Management Committee advisor said 46 others had been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while nine others had not been vaccinated.

“Of the total, 78 cases are connected to family clusters, 47 cases linked to workplace clusters and 16 others have to do with social clusters,” he said on his Facebook page last night.

Dr Sim, who is Local Government and Housing Minister, also pointed out that a total of 151 infections from the total 358 cases were detected through close contact tracing in 124 locations all over Kuching.

He said Kpg Bunuk topped the list of infections with 142 cases followed by Lrg Cahaya Damai, Batu Kawa New Township, KCLD (rental room), Kpg Parang, Lrg Cahaya Permai and Tmn Sri Harmoni — each with five cases.

In Samarahan, he said 42 of the total 63 Covid-19 cases detected yesterday were linked to close contact tracing in 18 locations.

He added that 19 cases were detected through an active case detection (ACD) while 11 others had been linked to clusters and 10 other individuals were symptomatic during testing.

In Serian, Dr Sim said 49 of the total 105 cases detected in the division were through close contact tracing involving 30 locations in the division and Tebedu district.

“While 55 of the total cases were detected through ACD, 10 other individuals were symptomatic during when their swab tests were taken,” he added.

Yesterday, Sarawak reported a total of 725 new cases, bringing the state’s infections tally to 86,043.

Kuching, Serian and Samarahan topped the infections list with 358 cases, 105 cases and 63 cases, respectively.

On Thursday (Aug 12), Dr Sim urged Sarawakians to be on high alert even after being fully vaccinated given that they could still be infected with and spread the virus.

He cautioned that the Covid-19 transmissions in the state would still continue unless everyone adhered to the standard operating procedures and the new normal.

“Unless we take responsibility and change our behaviours, continue to practise our known non-pharmaceutical interventions such as wearing face masks, practising social and physical distancing, we will not be able to slow the transmission,” he said. — Borneo Post