Report: Bersatu minister Redzuan says speculation Muhyiddin resigning untrue

File photo of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivering a speech during the 1443H/2021M Ma`al Hijrah Celebration at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, August 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — A Cabinet member has today denied speculation that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be tendering his resignation following a meeting earlier with ministers and deputy ministers.

With talk rife that Muhyiddin is expected to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for an audience on Monday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the rumours that Muhyiddin has signed his resignation letter were inaccurate and speculative.

He pointed out that Muhyiddin never called for the Cabinet to attend a special meeting earlier, when in fact he as a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council member had only received an invitation to attend a party meeting tomorrow.

“Where is the PM resigning today? The claims that there is an emergency Cabinet meeting this afternoon is also incorrect because I am still at home with my family.

“To my knowledge, there is only an invitation to attend a Bersatu supreme council meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow morning (Sunday) which I have received,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Mohd Redzuan further explained that if Muhyiddin intended to resign, he would have made the matter known during the party’s meeting first before tabling it for discussion in Cabinet.

On the claims of ministers’ aides clearing out their offices, Mohd Redzuan said that was not an indication of the dissolution of the Cabinet.

In another report by Malaysiakini, a source was quoted as saying that the Pagoh MP is scheduled to have a royal audience around noon on Monday.

Muhyiddin, whose support among MPs has been questioned, offered yesterday a raft of reforms to the Opposition ahead of a confidence vote he promised to table in Parliament next month.

In a special televised address yesterday, the prime minister also insisted that not a single MP can prove they had the majority support to be able to present themselves to the King to appoint them as the new prime minister. He also urged all MPs to discuss his proposals next week.

Muhyiddin also said after the confidence vote is done, there will be a more stable and inclusive government that recognises bipartisan input in managing the pandemic.

Muhyiddin’s majority has been questioned after 15 Umno MPs withdrew their support, following their party’s official decision to break ties.

Some Pakatan Harapan MPs suggested the Opposition consider Muhyiddin’s proposals, but the majority have snubbed the offer.