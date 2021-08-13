RMAF chief expresses condolences to families of Kota Samarahan camp shooting victims

Gen Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad visited the RMAF camp in Kota Samarahan earlier today following the shooting incident which occurred around 7.15am this morning. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 13 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) chief Gen Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad expressed his condolences to the families of the Air Force personnel who died in this morning’s shooting incident.

“We hope that the affected families will remain patient during this difficult moment. We are also doing everything we can to assist in the funerals and look into the welfare of the deceased’s families,” said Ackbal in the statement.

Donations from the RMAF welfare fund were also handed to the families to ease their financial burden, according to the statement.

It also revealed that the deceased were all from Sarawak. They are Corporal Mohamad Ehsan Sehamat from Asajaya Laut, Aircraftman Nesly Nabau from Sibu, Corporal Sharif Mohd Siddiq Al-Attas Wan Sabli from Siniawan and Corporal Ho Swee Boon from Lundu.

Earlier, Ackbal visited the RMAF camp in Kota Samarahan following the shooting incident which occurred around 7.15am this morning.

The objective of his visit was to determine firsthand what had transpired during the incident.

On another note, the statement said RMAF will leave the investigation of the incident to the police, and urge the public not to make any speculations to respect the family members of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner DCP Mancha Ata in a statement today said the police have classified the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Borneo Post Online