Pharmaniaga says it acknowledges Big Pharmacy’s retraction notice

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Pharmaniaga Bhd has acknowledged Big Pharmacy Healthcare Sdn Bhd’s retraction notice pertaining to a leaflet on social media with misleading information on the company.

Pharmaniaga said the leaflet titled “Private Corporate Covid-19 Vaccination Programme” had been posted on Big Pharmacy’s Facebook (FB) account and WhatsApp Messenger on July 15, 2021.

“Following our engagement with Big Pharmacy recently, the healthcare pharmacy chain has since taken down the post and made a retraction notice on its FB account and official website on August 4, 2021.

“In its statement, Big Pharmacy noted that the whole information contained in the leaflet has misled the public and was a misuse of Pharmaniaga’s name and/or goodwill,” said Pharmaniaga in a statement today.

The government-linked company also said that it maintained the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency in all its business dealings and will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who continues to malign its reputation and integrity. — Bernama