A crowd gathering at the Masjid Jamek LRT Station ahead of the #Lawan protest, July 31, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said that the Ministry of Health (MoH) has not received any report on the emergence of a Covid-19 cluster linked to the #Lawan rally.

He said this in response to a question posed during a press conference today, asking if there had been any cluster from the rally, after a social media post claimed that a participant of the gathering was Covid-19 positive.

MORE TO COME