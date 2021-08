The Covid 19 ward of the Shah Alam Hospital July 23, 2021. Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced today that 1,075 Covid-19 patients have been warded in intensive care units (ICU). — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Another 277 people died from Covid-19 nationwide today, raising the cumulative fatality count to 11,968 since the pandemic began in Malaysia last year.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced that 1,075 Covid-19 patients have been warded in intensive care units (ICU).

He said 537 of those in ICU need ventilators to breathe.

