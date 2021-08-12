SDMC adviser urges public to act responsibly after Sarawak hits record high 1,216 new Covid-19 cases

In a statement today, SDMC said the Kuching district contributed 618 out of today’s 1,216 positive cases, bringing the cumulative total to 84,603 to date. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Aug 12 — With Covid-19 cases soaring to a single-day high today, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) adviser Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian has appealed to the public to take responsibility and change their behaviour to stem the spread of infections.

He said even after completing their vaccinations, Covid-19 transmissions will not slow down if they do not play their part.

He said the sheer volume of positive cases may soon overwhelm the state’s hospitals.

“With 1,216 cases, mostly from Greater Kuching, we do not need misinformation,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page today, referring to misinformation on Covid-19 cases in Sarawak being spread on social media.

He said 1,019 or 83.80 per cent of the 1,216 cases are without symptoms, 194 cases or 15.95 per cent have mild symptoms while two cases or 0.17 per cent have developed lung infection and one case or 0.08 per cent has a lung infection and requires a ventilator.

In a statement today, SDMC said the Kuching district contributed 618 out of today’s 1,216 positive cases, bringing the cumulative total to 84,603 to date.

It said the Serian district came next with 223 cases, followed by Bau with 116 and Samarahan with 77.

The Kuching, Serian, Bau and Samarahan districts come under an area known as Greater Kuching.

SDMC said Betong registered 32 cases, Sibu 28, Lundu 18, Simunjan 13, Tebedu 12, Asajaya nine, and Miri and Saratok seven cases each. Kapit, Mukah, Selangau and Tatau had six cases each, while Kanowit had two cases. Sri Aman, Pusa, Belaga and Lawas recorded one case each.

The committee announced that three localities in Sarawak have been declared as Covid-19 clusters, which have triggered 143 cases.

It said 469 individuals were tested for Covid-19 in the Bandar Riyal cluster in Samarahan, with 47 of them found to be positive.

It said 54 individuals tested positive from Kampung Bungey 2 cluster in Betong district, while the results for 27 others are still pending.

A further 42 individuals tested positive from the Lubuk Bukut cluster in Mukah, while the results for 23 others are still pending, it added.

SDMC also said that two people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours: a 50-year-old man from Kuching and a 69-year-old woman from Serian.