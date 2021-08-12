Saifuddin: App to help users choose best telco services coming soon

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference at GSC Mid Valley Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2021.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 12 ― The government will launch an Internet Mapping application soon as a guide for users to choose telecommunication companies (telco) which they think will provide the best internet services.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the application would facilitate the users in getting Internet services of the best quality from the various telcos available in the country.

He said the development of the application was the result of the periodical meeting held between the ministry and the telcos to discuss the National digital infrastructure plan, Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela).

“Therefore, we will be launching the Internet Mapping application that will enable users to identify which telco provides the best Internet access,” he told a press conference after attending the virtual Go-to-the-Ground with CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) programme here.

The programme was attended by eight heads of departments under CSM who presented their reports on the Cyber Security Empowerment Programme (SiberKasa) since it was launched on March 23. — Bernama