In Johor, 502 cops and family members tested positive for Covid-19 since March 2020

File picture of police personnel of IPD Ampang Jaya taking the Covid-19 nasal swab test, February 25 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Aug 12 — A total of 502 police personnel and their family members in Johor tested positive for Covid-19 with four deaths recorded from March last year until yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said of the total, 282 comprised police officers and personnel while the remaining 220 were their family members.

“Out of the total number of deaths, two were police personnel and two family members,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the Covid-19 development involving the Johor police.

Ayob Khan said during the period 2,518 police personnel and 446 family members were required to undergo quarantine due to Covid-19.

In a separate development, he said said the police were looking for a local woman to assist in investigations into a money-laundering case.

He said the woman has been identified as Nur Fatin Shaera Md Aris, 27, whose address was Pos 15, Kampung Parit Bingan, 86400 Parit Raja, near Batu Pahat.

The case is being investigated under Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the woman can call ASP Ahmad Shamsul Rebu at 019-7382140 or contact any nearest police stations. — Bernama