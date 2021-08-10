Umno Sabah Women chief resigns as UMS Board member

Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid’s resignation comes after Umno Supreme Council member and Tuaran division chief Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan quit as UMS’ Board of Directors chairman and its Youth chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain who resigned as a director of Boustead Plantation. ― Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 10 ― Umno Sabah Women chief Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid is the latest leader from the party to resign from an appointed position in the state.

Jainab said she had resigned as Universiti Malaysia Sabah’s (UMS) Board member.

Her resignation comes after Umno Supreme Council member and Tuaran division chief Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan quit as UMS’ Board of Directors chairman and its Youth chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain who resigned as a director of Boustead Plantation.

Jainab thanked former Higher Education minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad for appointing her as a director in UMS.

Noraini who is national Umno Women chief had resigned as Higher Education Minister after Umno decided to withdraw its support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to UMS’ Vice Chancellor as well as the university’s staff and officers for their cooperation given to me during my tenure on the Board of Director,” said Jainab.

On the state front, Jainab said that she supports and respects the rakyat’s decision in the 16th state election where they gave Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) the mandate to form the government.

This, she said, is in line with Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s announcement that the party stands solidly behind the GRS government.

“Therefore appointments in the state will not change and what is important now is for us to focus our attention on how to continue to assist the rakyat who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Jainab.

"We must assist the government to intensify the immunisation campaign so that herd community can be achieved as soon as possible," she added.