Police detain two more people in Alor Setar for criticising Kedah MB amid double-standards claim

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks during a press conference in Alor Setar November 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 ― The authorities arrested two more individuals for investigation into claims they “insulted” Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor through comments posted on Facebook last month, Harian Metro reported today.

The two, aged 42 and 52, were picked up at their respective homes in Alor Setar between 5.30pm to 6.15pm yesterday.

Both had admitted to having published the implicated posts, the Malay tabloid reported.

Yesterday a 61-year-old man from Negri Sembilan was arrested and detained for the same investigation.

The elderly person was accused of “insulting” Sanusi in a 9-minute video clip posted on Facebook last Sunday. The video has been widely circulated on the internet.

The police said the case is being probed under Section 506 of the Penal Code. The person’s mobile phone was confiscated for investigation.

Several news reports suggested the Kedah MB had lodged a complaint against his detractors through his officers.

The arrest drew strong criticism from the public and allegations of double standard.

Sanusi himself recently caused controversy over a “joke” he made about Covid-related deaths.

Critics of the PAS leader called the gesture distasteful and insensitive. He later apologised following mounting public censure.