Over 25 million Covid jabs administered as of yesterday, says health minister

Tuesday, 10 Aug 2021 11:22 AM MYT

A health worker prepares a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre August 8, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 ― A total of 25,008,230 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

In an infographic shared on his Twitter, he said of the total, 15,959,596 individuals received their first dose while 9,048,634 people got their second dose.

“In terms of percentage, 68.2 per cent of the country’s population has received the first dose of the vaccine, while 38.7 per cent has completed both doses of the vaccination,” he said.

 

 

On the daily vaccination rate, Dr Adham said 465,793 doses were administered yesterday, with 187,495 as the first dose and 278,298 the second dose.

NIP was launched on Feb 24 to contain the Covid-19 pandemic which hit the country early last year. ― Bernama

