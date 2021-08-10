Covid-19: Perak Islamic Religious Dept says fully vaccinated worshippers must comply with SOPs at mosques, surau

Perak Islamic Religious Department director Datuk Mohd Yusof Husin said the SOPs remained the same, adding that worshippers must comply with the SOPs set to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Aug 10 ― Congregants at mosques and surau in the state must continue to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribed under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), including individuals who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination, said Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director Datuk Mohd Yusof Husin.

He said the SOPs remained the same, adding that worshippers must comply with the SOPs set to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Congregants must abide by the SOPs, especially wearing face masks, bringing their own prayer mats and practising physical distancing,” he said in a statement today.

On Sunday, the government announced the decision to allow fully vaccinated individuals to perform congregational prayers at mosques and surau in states under Phase Two of the PPN from today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said individuals would be considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the second dose of either the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines, and 28 days after being jabbed with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson or CanSino vaccines. ― Bernama