Travel for fully vaccinated: Malaysia Airlines to offer fares as low as RM89 from Aug 10-Sept 10, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― Malaysia Airlines is ready to facilitate travel for fully vaccinated long-distance married couples and parents to reunite with their loved ones, with fares as low as RM89 on its Economy Lite category within domestic destinations.

In a statement today, the airline owner and operator, Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) said the promotion is available for booking from August 10 until September 30, 2021 and valid for immediate travel until October 30, 2021.

Group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said the latest flight series reflected the national airline’s significant role in providing critical air connectivity throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a caring airline, we remain committed to ensuring safer and seamless travel for our customers by adopting the highest safety and hygiene standards.

“We believe it is also crucial to operate a flight with a fully vaccinated crew as well as frontline teams, as it is important to welcome our passengers to fly confidently with us,” he said.

According to MAB, more than 93 per cent of Malaysia Airlines’ pilot and cabin crew have been vaccinated so far.

Together with its sister companies under the Malaysia Aviation Group, MAB expects 100 per cent of its employees to be fully vaccinated by mid-August this year, following the group’s participation in the Industry Vaccination Centre (PPVIN) that started in July 2021.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that long-distance married couples who have been fully vaccinated can cross district or state lines to meet each other beginning August 10, 2021.

He said the privilege is also accorded to parents who have been fully vaccinated to visit their children who are below 18 years old.

For more information, please visit http://www.malaysiaairlines.com. ― Bernama