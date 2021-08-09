Qhazanah Sabah to spearhead development of telco infrastructure in state, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said with the development, the state government would be able to overcome internet connection constraints with much-needed telecommunication facilities, especially in rural areas. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 9 ― Qhazanah Sabah, through its subsidiary, Common Tower Technologies Sdn Bhd (CTTSB), has been given the exclusive rights to lead the development of telecommunications (telco) infrastructure in Sabah.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said with the development, the state government would be able to overcome internet connection constraints with much-needed telecommunication facilities, especially in rural areas.

“Through CTTSB, the state government will upgrade more than 2,000 telecommunication towers and develop 400 new ones under the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (Jendela),” he said in a statement following the signing of the agreement between the state government and CTTSB here today.

The state government was represented by State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong at the signing ceremony, while CTTSB chairman Ghazallie Ansing signed on behalf of the company.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Sabah Qhazanah chairman Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

Qhazanah Sabah, which was incorporated on April 6, 1995, is an investment arm of the Sabah government.

CTTSB, one of the largest independent tower owners and operators in Malaysia, manages 257 telecommunication towers in Sabah after being appointed to implement the Time2 Project in Sabah since 2005. ― Bernama