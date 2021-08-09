Opposition bloc protest outside Parliament: 17 more MPs give statements, say police

Police personnel cordon off access to the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― Another 17 Members of Parliament have completed giving their statements at the Dang Wangi district police headuarters (IPD) here today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim who confimed the matter, said police would be calling several more MPs to give their statements soon.

“Yes, 17 MPs haver completed giving their statements today,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, a Bernama observation at Dang Wangi IPD found those present in the morning were Cheras (Kuala Lumpur) MP Tan Kok Wai; William Leong Jee Keen (Selayang); Fong Kui Lun (Bukit Bintang); Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Setiawangsa); Charles Santiago (Klang); Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (Hulu Langat); Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad (Kuala Selangor); Fuziah Salleh (Kuantan); and P Prabakaran (Batu).

The MPs who came after noon were Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (Ledang); Chan Ming Kai (Alor Star); Wong Chen (Subang); Sim Tze Tzin (Bayan Baru); Anthony Loke Siew Fook (Seremban); and Nor Azrina Surip (Merbuk).

In Putrajaya, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman and Langkawi (Kedah) MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as well as the party’s president and Jerlun (Kedah) MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir were reported having their statements taken at Perdana Leadership Foundation between 2.45pm and 3.30pm.

Both of them had their statements recorded by four police officers from Bukit Aman Organised Crime Investigation Department to assist investigation under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

On Saturday, 20 MPs had their statements on the matter taken.

On August 2, a group of MPs attempted to enter the compound of Parliament building and insisted that the Dewan Rakyat sitting continued. The five-day special sitting which was scheduled to end on August 2 was postponed on the advice of the Ministry of Health following the spread of Covid-19 in the building.

All MPs at the rally later dispersed without any untoward incidents when ordered by police. ― Bernama