NRP: Tourism Ministry says green light for state tourism a boon to sector

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― The green light for tourism activities within each state involving homestays and hotels for individuals who have been fully vaccinated under Phase Two and the subsequent phases of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) can benefit the tourism industry.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), in a statement, today said homestay and hotel operators must ensure those entering their premises must show their Covid-19 vaccination digital certificate stating that they had been fully vaccinated.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said Motac saw the announcement on the relaxation by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday as an early measure which could give relief to the industry players affected following the closure of the sector prior to this.

“The opening of the domestic tourism sector which is being implemented in stages depending on the phases is a boon to tourism operators in line with the Tourism Recovery Plan outlined by Motac,” she said in the statement.

At the same time, Motac also said the relaxation would be a boost to all quarters involved to reinvigorate the tourism, arts and culture sectors in the country.

According to Motac, the relaxation could also indirectly enhance the confidence of members of the public who had received full vaccination to support domestic tourism.

“Let us make use of the facilities given by continuing to observe the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government.

“Motac urges the public who will begin tourism activities in the permitted areas to do so safely,” said the statement.

Muhyiddin yesterday announced several relaxations including state tourism activities within the same state for their residents involving homestays and hotels under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan and beyond, effective August 10 (tomorrow).

Meanwhile, in a video thanking the prime minister for his announcement on the tourism sector yesterday, Nancy advised tourists and tourism industry operators to be responsible in complying with the standard operating procedures set by the government.

“Let us all together remind ourselves, that God willing, we can make the tagline, ‘coming stronger in recovery’, a success as we want to be stronger in reviving the economy.

“So, let us work together to ensure our economy is stronger and be prepared to turn the opening of the tourism sector as an encouragement for us to begin life anew in terms of the economy,” she said.

In addition, Nancy said she felt very happy for those working in the tourism sector and their families because the announcement was good news for most workers including of hotels and both public and private transportations.

“Besides, dine-in has been allowed too. These are the ways for us (government) to balance between the economy and life,” she said.

Nancy also reminded that prior to this Motac had given among others discount vouchers for tourists to go on holiday at hotels other than shopping discounts especially at the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation (Malaysian Handicraft) under the Tourism Recovery Plan which is a targeted aid in the form of vouchers.

“And I hope they (tourists) will remember to use them because they (vouchers) are given for them to take the opportunity to go on holidays,” she added. ― Bernama