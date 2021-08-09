Malaysian Army Headquarters says its Greater Klang Valley task force to help replace oxygen tanks, manage Covid-19 bodies

Workers arrange medical oxygen cylinders to be sent to the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park (MAEPS) at Hospital Serdang July 26, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― Replacing oxygen tanks and managing the remains of Covid-19 patients are among the key roles of the Malaysian Army’s Greater Klang Valley Task Force (GKV TF) in the effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Klang Valley.

The Malaysian Army Headquarters, in a statement today, said the team was also involved in managing the delivery of oxygen tanks from the storage location to hospital wards.

“The GKV TF operates from three locations, namely the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Serdang; Wardieburn Camp, Setapak and Sungai Buloh Camp in Sungai Buloh.

“The smooth deployment of the GKV TF team shows that the coordination between the Army and the Health Ministry has reached an understanding in the operational process,” the statement read.

The Army also hoped that the cooperation would bring a maximum impact in assisting the hospitals involved in the Klang Valley, as well as in reducing the number of fatalities.

Last Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who is also Defence Minister said a total of 1,000 Armed Forces personnel would be mobilised to assist in matters related to logistics at MAEPS PKRC 2.0. ― Bernama