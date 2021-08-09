Maal Hijrah celebrated moderately around the country, with thankfulness

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin together with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad recite prayers of the Yearly Hijrah Dua at the 1443H/2021M Maal Hijrah Celebration at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, August 9, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― For the second year in a row, the Maal Hijrah 2021/1443 celebration was held in several states on a moderate scale, and with thankfulness and gratitude despite the country’s ongoing battle with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Themed “Manhaj Rabbani, Ummah Berkualiti”, the Hijrah new year celebration holds significant meaning for Muslims in remembering the historical events of Prophet Muhammad SAW and Muslims’ migration from Mecca to Madinah.

In Putrajaya, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah called on all Malaysians to be guided by the spirit of the Hijrah in battling the Covid-19 pandemic and to rise together to strengthen unity, maintain health and adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the sake of the country.

In His Majesty’s speech at a hybrid celebration held at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, Al-Sultan Abdullah urged Malaysians to comply with the four-phase National Recovery Plan, which is a strategy to exit from the clutches of the pandemic.

At the same event, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin expressed hope that the arrival of the Islamic new year would endow Muslims with faith and patience to continue their efforts in the fight against Covid-19 through the National Recovery Plan (PPN) actively being implemented by the government.

Muhyiddin also hoped the Maal Hijrah celebration would continue to be appreciated and highlighted by Muslims in the country even though everyone was still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic battle.

The celebration today also witnessed former National Mosque Grand Imam Tan Sri Syaikh Ismail Muhammad being announced as Tokoh Maal Hijrah at national level while Rabitah Al-’Alam Al-Islamiy Makkah Al-Mukarramah secretary-general and Saudi Arab Royal Council Advisor, As-Syeikh Dr Muhammad Abdulkarim Al-Issa was named as International Tokoh Maal Hijrah.

In Negri Sembilan, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun hoped the Maal Hijrah celebration this year would give the people the motivation to be bold in facing all challenges apart from the confidence and strong courage when facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I urge all to foster the spirit of the brotherhood and unity and jointly develop a dynamic, blessed and harmonious Negri Sembilan and pray for the situation to return to normal as before,” he said when speaking at the Maal Hijrah celebration and the launch of Hijrah Merdeka Online virtually today.

In Selangor, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in a statement called on Muslims to prepare themselves to face a challenging time and to be ready to change for the better this new year.

In Penang, the former judge of the Syariah Appeal Court in the Malaysian Syariah Judiciary Department Datuk Seri Md Yusup Che Teh, 70, who also served as Syarie Chief Justice of the Penang Judiciary Department, was announced as the state’s Tokoh Maal Hijrah.

Meanwhile, the former principal of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Al-Irshad, Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid, 66, was the recipient of the Special Ulamak Award at the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration officiated virtually by Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak tonight.

In Kelantan, Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic should serve as a lesson for Muslims to strengthen their friendship and to help each other.

“The Hijrah event also teaches us to be patient in facing challenges including to continue striving and putting our trust in Allah SWT,” he said in a message in conjunction with the Maal Hijrah celebration today.

In Perak, Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad attended the state-level Maal Hijrah ceremony at the Sultan Azlan Shah Mosque (MSAS), Ipoh tonight.

Among those present were members of the Perak state executive council, Perak Islamic Religious Department director Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin, Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin and Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid.

In Sarawak, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, in his address at the State Mosque in Petra Jaya tonight, reminded all Muslims in the state to not become a society that only watches idly as Sarawak continues to develop, but to seize the opportunity to improve their economic standing.

He said to become a developed state with a high-income population, Muslims need to work together with others in Sarawak to make the most of the opportunities created as a result of government initiatives to open up more avenues to boost the state’s economy.

In Terengganu, Terengganu state mufti Datuk Syeikh Abdul Halim Abd Kadir, 86, was honoured with the Tokoh Maal Hijrah award this year, in celebrations that were aired online.

Other awards given included Tokoh Imam Cemerlang, being awarded to Abd Wahab Muhammad, 77, from Kampung Rawai Mosque, Marang while the Tokoh Bilal Cemerlang award was presented to Mohamad Puteh, 67, from Kampung Pecah Rotan Mosque, Kuala Nerus.

Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar had earlier said in his speech that Muslims of calibre knew how to maintain a physical, emotional, spiritual and intellectual balance and were capable of facing any challenge without doubt as they had faith in Allah’s qada’ (preordained destiny) and qadar (decree from eternity). ― Bernama