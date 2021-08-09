Human trafficking: After arrest of male celebrity, N. Sembilan cops detain another man to assist in probe

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said the local man, who is in his 30s, was arrested around 10.30am in Penang. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, Aug 9 ― Police arrested another individual to assist in the investigation over a human trafficking case allegedly for sexual exploitation on Saturday.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said the local man, who is in his 30s, was arrested around 10.30am in Penang.

“We are still investigating the case and the man is being remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for seven days until August 13,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Media previously reported that police detained a male celebrity in his 40s at a roadblock in the state on August 1 to assist in the investigation of a human trafficking case but he was later released on police bail after being remanded for three days.

Following the arrest, the police rescued a woman of Melanau descent from a hotel room in Kuala Pilah near here and a temporary protection order was then obtained to place her in a shelter home in Johor.

The case is being investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 which provides for a jail sentence of up to 15 years and a fine upon conviction.

The man was issued with a compound for interstate movement without a permit under the Covid-19 pandemic rules. ― Bernama