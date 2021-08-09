Former National Mosque Grand Imam named Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1443h

Former National Mosque Grand Imam Tan Sri Syaikh Ismail Muhammad after the National Level Maal Hijrah Celebration 1443H/2021M at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya, August 9, 2021. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 9 — Former National Mosque Grand Imam Tan Sri Syaikh Ismail Muhammad has been named the recipient of the National Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1443H/2021 award.

Saudi Arabia Royal Council Advisor Dr Muhammad Abdulkarim Al-Issa, meanwhile, was selected as the recipient of the International Tokoh Maal Hijrah award.

The announcement was made by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri in conjunction with the national-level Maal Hijrah 1443H celebration at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque here today.

Zulkifli said the two figures were selected based on their outstanding contributions in upholding Islam at the national and international levels.

Syaikh Ismail and Dr Muhammad Abdulkarim both received a cash prize, a medal and a certificate.

This year’s Maal Hijrah celebration was held in moderation and with strict compliance to the standard operating procedures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob were also present at the event. — Bernama