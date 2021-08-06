Defying own party, 28 Umno MPs join three BN colleagues to back Muhyiddin, Perikatan govt

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― A total of 31 Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs declared their support for the sitting government until the Parliament reconvenes to decide Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s majority.

Leading the pack, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that any attempt to topple the current government would allegedly be against Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree to prove prime minister’s majority in September.

Out of the 31, 28 were from BN’s dominant component Umno ― in opposition to the party’s resolution to pull support from the coalition.

A total of 20 MPs were present today, with the remaining 10 pledging their support in absentia.

This left a total of 10 Umno MPs who are still toeing the party line.

The announcement came after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi called for the party’s lawmakers to retract their support for the current government and prime minister.

