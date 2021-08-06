Ahead of confidence vote in Parliament, PM Muhyiddin warns recovery may be affected if govt changes

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to reporters at the Sungai Raya district office in Muar August 6, 2021. ― Bernama pic

MUAR, Aug 6 ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that the tabling of a motion of confidence for prime minister is normal and that he is ready and neither scared nor worried to face it and prove that he still has the majority support of the MPs at next month’s Parliament sitting.

“Yes, the confidence motion for prime minister is normal in Parliament, but what should be considered is the country’s current situation and problems.

“Can the country handle more problems should there be a change (of government) or political chaos? I’m not anticipating that...but it may affect the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and other efforts such as the vaccination programme,” he told reporters at the Sungai Raya district office here today.

Nevertheless, Muhyiddin said he would leave it entirely to the discretion of the MPs to decide the best thing to do.

He said this in response to the statement by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi questioning the majority support for the prime minister and the motion of confidence to be tabled in Parliament next month.

Muhyiddin said the proposed tabling of the motion of confidence for him in Parliament had received the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“I want to reiterate that I have had an audience with the King which lasted almost an hour a few days ago.

“Many issues were discussed during the meeting, including whether I have sufficient support. I am confident that until today, I still have it (majority support) despite the announcement made by certain quarters allegedly withdrawing their support for me.

“Things are not always what they seem. This is a political issue and that’s why His Majesty consented to it (to be brought to Parliament),” he said.

Earlier, Muhyiddin presented food baskets and fresh food to village heads in the Pagoh constituency to be distributed to the local communities. ― Bernama