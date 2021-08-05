Vaccination helps immensely to reduce Covid-19 infections in Penang , says CM

Doctors administer vaccines at the vaccine distribution centre, SPICE, Penang, June 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 5 ― The Covid-19 situation in Penang has entered the phase of its spread within the community, but vaccination has helped immensely to reduce the rate of infections, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said.

“According to the latest infection trends, the Penang Health Department does not deny that vaccination has helped a lot to reduce the infection rate.

“Therefore, I have requested that vaccination be expedited, especially for those involved in sectors that have created a lot of clusters in the state,” he said in a statement today, adding that he hoped the Health Ministry would ensure that Penang receive an adequate supply of vaccines.

Chow said as of 11.59pm yesterday, the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) reported that 60 per cent of the adult population in the state had received their first shots while 24.7 per cent had received their second shots.

Meanwhile, Chow reminded Penangites to comply with the Home Surveillance Order (HSO) and wear their wristband should they become close contacts of positive cases.

Chow also said that several plans had been agreed upon to ensure that the medical facilities in the state would not be overwhelmed by case increase, expected in the next two weeks.

“Besides restructuring the state health facilities plan, the approaches decided on include the creation of Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres in other locations based on the joint efforts of all parties, including non-governmental organisations (NGO),” he added. ― Bernama