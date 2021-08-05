Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal made PM’s special advisor

The Prime Minister’s Office said the position would put Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu on the same level as a federal minister. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, August 5 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has been appointed as a special advisor to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the position would put Ahmad Faizal on the same level as a federal minister.

“He will be responsible for advising the prime minister on matters of community affairs, community communications and socio-economic development.

“The office congratulates Ahmad Faizal on this appointment,” the PMO said in a statement.

The announcement came after the Perak chapter of Bersatu denied its chairman Ahmad Faizal has been appointed to the position.

“If it is true, then there would be an official announcement,” its secretary Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin told Malay Mail when contacted.

Ahmad Faizal was previously the mentri besar of Perak, but lost the position after he lost a confidence vote in which Umno withheld support.a