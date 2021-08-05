Latest Covid-19 deaths put Malaysia’s toll at over 10,000 dead

Health workers in personal protective equipment bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Section 21, Shah Alam, July 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 10,019 today, after another 164 patients died in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

Earlier, the ministry also reported the most new cases in a single day, with another 20,596 infections that pushed the number of active patients to 217,061.

Now, the ministry has disclosed that the number of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) nationwide has also reached a new all-time high of 1,078 people including 549 who required ventilators.

Malaysia’s death toll from Covid-19 has accelerated sharply in the past two months, rising from 2,867 on June 1 when the country went into a “total lockdown” to today’s grim marker of over 10,000 deaths.

On January 12, when the government announced that an Emergency had been proclaimed to empower it to combat the pandemic, the number of Covid-19 deaths was 559.

On average, Malaysia has lost over 110 people to Covid-19 each day between June 1 and now.

Yesterday, Malaysia also reported its most deaths in a single day from Covid-19 at 257 fatalities.

For perspective, the country lost a total of 471 Covid-19 patients for the entirety of 2020.