Umno MP claims ‘two or three’ Cabinet members want to resign after late night meeting with DPM

Zahidi insisted that the PN government is still 'intact'. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — No Cabinet member has resigned, contrary to news reports and rumours, according to Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

However, the Padang Besar MP said “two or three” have expressed their intention to do so, two news portals reported today following a late night meeting at the Seri Pacific Hotel here that ended at 1.45am today with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri and other Umno MPs who purportedly support the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“None have resigned, only two or three want to, and even that isn’t confirmed,” Zahidi who is from Umno was quoted as saying by Malaysia Gazette.

Malaysikini cited a nearly identical quote from Zahidi in response to possible resignations from the Cabinet.

Other Umno lawmakers reported to have attended the meeting with Ismail Sabri included Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz, Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

Zahidi also reportedly said last night’s Umno meeting was only a discussion concerning the party’s announcement of its withdrawal of support for Muhyiddin.

The deputy minister insisted that the PN government is still “intact”.