Transport minister: Food delivery services policy to be presented to Cabinet soon

Last Sunday, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, said that the two main players of p-hailing services, namely Food Panda Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Grab Malaysia, were asked to submit comprehensive proposals and policies to be implement in the near future. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 3 — Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today said that a policy to implement and regulate food delivery (p-hailing) services in the country will be presented to the Cabinet soon.

He said the Transport Ministry and other ministries are currently finalising the technical details of the policy.

“The policy, among others, contains details on the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) contributions of riders, content limits allowed, as well as road safety.

“The cabinet will soon make a decision on the p-hailing policy after the regulatory details of the industry are presented to the Cabinet,” said Wee at a media conference after visiting the Industrial Vaccination Centre at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) in Gelang Patah here today.

In principle, Wee said the Transport Ministry will be responsible for handling the policy for p-hailing with other ministries assisting in providing relevant input.

He said a coordination meeting has also been held between his ministry and the Communications and Multimedia Ministry in preparation for the p-hailing policy to be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

Last April, the Transport Ministry held a discussion with the relevant ministries to review the rules, thus regulating the p-hailing industry in the country.

Wee, who is also the Ayer Hitam MP, was reported to have said that the move was made to protect the rights and fate of p-hailing food delivery riders.

Last Sunday, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, said that the two main players of p-hailing services, namely Food Panda Malaysia Sdn Bhd andGrab Malaysia, were asked to submit comprehensive proposals and policies to be implement in the near future.

Nanta said it was to improve the services offered to consumers, traders and shippers, including reviewing lower ch arge rates than at present.