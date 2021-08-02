Sabah detects 1,166 Covid-19 positive cases, one new cluster, says state minister

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said that with today’s new positive cases, the cumulative total of positive cases in the state stood at 86,889 cases. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 2 ― Sabah recorded 1,166 new Covid-19 positive cases today, with the highest infections being in the 18 to 59 age group, which reached 793 cases.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said that with today’s new positive cases, the cumulative total of positive cases in the state stood at 86,889 cases.

The state Covid-19 spokesman also said that one new cluster, the Sibulu cluster, was recorded today in Tenom, which is a workplace cluster located at a construction site in Kuala Tomani sub-district.

According to him, the index case was a 46-year-old foreigner who exhibited symptoms since July 24 before being confirmed positive at the TMC Tenom clinic on July 27 and was admitted to the public quarantine and treatment centre for further treatment.

From the 114 samples taken, 55 were positive, including 35 new cases today, while 54 were negative and five are still awaiting results. ― Bernama