MB launches online counselling, support services for Johoreans to reduce Covid-19 stress

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad signing the plaque after officiating the Darul Ta’zim Family Development Foundation’s (YPKDT) MindX counseling clinic in Segamat August 2, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office

SEGAMAT, Aug 2 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad opened the Darul Ta’zim Family Development Foundation’s (YPKDT) MindX counselling clinic here today amid growing concerns on the impact of Covid-19 on mental health.

Malaysia is still in the grips of the pandemic and continue to log five-figure cases daily despite strict movement restrictions since June.

Hasni who acknowledged the impact of the pandemic, said addressing mental health issues are just as important as physical health.

He hoped MindX, the Johor government’s psychology and counseling services programme, aims to strengthen the state’s overall Covid-19 management and reduce the psychological strain due to the prolonged lockdown.

“This is especially to those affected during this Covid-19 pandemic as they need support in all aspects,” Hasni said during the ceremony.

Present with him was Johor Women, Family and Community Development Committee

chairman Zaiton Ismail, state government’s Human Resource Management Division secretary Hasrin Kamal Hashim and YPKDT chief executive officer Nurul Naqiah Fadzil.

“Therefore, preventive measures at an early stage must be implemented to overcome the problems of stress and trauma of patients,” said Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman.

MindX is one of the initiatives announced by the Mentri Besar in the Ihsan Johor 3.0 Economic Stimulus Package.

With an allocation of RM1 million, the programme is expected to benefit more than 10,000 people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and in need of psychological support and counselling.

There are six programmes implemented under this initiative, including online counselling sessions, webinars, counselling clinics, counsellor mobile team and support groups.