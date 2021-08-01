Wangsa Maju police to question wedding planner over SOP violation

Police will be calling a woman wedding planner to give her statement on violating the SOP by holding a wedding ceremony during phase one of the National Recovery Plan. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Police will be calling a woman wedding planner to give her statement on violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) by holding a wedding ceremony during phase one of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Wangsa Maju deputy police chief DSP D. Saralathan said police received a report after a picture of a wedding ceremony went viral on Instagram at 1.59pm yesterday.

A check on the wedding ceremony picture found it was held on July 27 and the individuals who gathered there did not observe physical distancing.

“Further investigations found the wedding was held at a building in Jalan Ampang here and the organiser had rented the hall from a wedding ceremony management company.

“The 36-year-old wedding planner will be called and yesterday police completed calling the building owner who rented out the premises,” he said in a statement today.

All other individuals involved would also be called to give their statements soon.

Investigation was carried out under Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021.

“Police investigations would focus on SOP violation for failing to comply with the movement control order under the Emergency Ordinance.

“Members of the public with information on the incident are told to contact the senior investigation officer ASP Mohd Mirza Che Ab Wahi at 012-9457503 and investigation officer Insp Salina Zolkopli at 011-1234405 or any nearby police station,” he said. — Bernama