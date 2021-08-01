Surge in Covid-19 cases in Johor mainly from industry, community clusters, says state health exco

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Aug 1 — The spike in Covid-19 cases in Johor of late is attributed mainly to the industry and community clusters.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman, R. Vidyananthan said many positive cases were detected among factory workers staying at their hostels or linked to social activities during celebrations or funerals.

“This shows the public’s complacency towards the measures taken to curb the spread of the viral infection, hence contributing to the surge in cases,” he said in a statement here today.

Johor recorded 1,144 new cases yesterday, with 284 of these involving the current clusters in Johor.

Until yesterday, there were 174 active clusters in Johor with 57 per cent of these coming from industries, 17 per cent from the community and the rest from other sources. — Bernama