PMO: Cabinet advised King on July 21 to extend Emergency in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Cabinet agreed during its meeting on July 21 to advise Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to approve a Proclamation of Emergency for Sarawak after the current Emergency ends tomorrow.

In a statement today, the Prime Minister’s Office said the King then sought the Sarawak government’s views before approving the Emergency Proclamation for the entire state from August 2, 2021 to February 2, 2022.

“A Proclamation of Emergency for the entire state of Sarawak must be declared to postpone the elections for the state legislative assembly as a means of preventing the Covid-19 situation from becoming more serious.

“With this Proclamation of Emergency, the elections for the Sarawak state legislative assembly will not be held while the Emergency period is in effect unless the Emergency is repealed earlier than planned,” the PMO said in the statement.

Late last night, a Federal Gazette was released on a Proclamation of Emergency for Sarawak from August 2, 2021 to February 2, 2022.

The gazette said the Sarawak state assembly was due to be dissolved on June 7 but this was suspended due to the nationwide state of Emergency that took effect on January 12. It is scheduled to end on August 1.

Should the state of Emergency have come to an end, the Sarawak state election would have had to be held within 60 days from August 2.