Hishammuddin: 23 localities in Sabah, Pahang under EMCO from Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — A total of 23 localities in Sabah and Pahang will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Sunday until August 14.

Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said 22 of the localities are in Sabah, including six in Tawau involving Bandar Sabindo, Kampung Rancangan Sungai Tongkang, Taman Kukusan, Batu 2 Lorong Habib Abdul Rahman Jalan Apas, PPR Sri Semarak and Taman Berjaya.

The EMCO would also be imposed in five localities in Keningau, namely Kampung Bariawa Laut, Kampung Baitah, Kampung Panagatan Ulu, Kampung Kota Ayangan and Rumah Kongsi Jutaya Lingkudau, he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO today.

Hishammuddin said three localities each in Kudat and Sandakan would also be placed under the EMCO.

“The EMCO in Kudat involves Kampung Seri Aman, Taman Orkid and Kampung Damaran Banggi, while in Sandakan the affected areas are Kampung Lupak Meluas Darat, Kampung Sundang Laut and Flat Taman Sejati.

“The two localities in Kota Kinabalu that will also go under the EMCO are Taman Sempelang as well as Kampung Sembulan Tengah and Kampung Sembulan Lama. Other areas are Kampung Tempasuk 1 in Kota Belud, Kampung Tengah Padang in Putatan and Kampung Babagon in Penampang,” he said.

Hishammuddin said the EMCO in Pahang involves Kampung Tanjung Kerayong in Mentakab.

Meanwhile, he said 67 premises were ordered to close immediately yesterday for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

A total of 228 individuals were also arrested yesterday for violating SOP and of this total, 222 were issued with compounds and six remanded, he said. — Bernama