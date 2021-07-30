Covid-19: MP welcomes health minister’s visit, pledge for aid to crisis-stricken Klang hospital

Klang MP Charles Santiago and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) in Klang, July 29, 2021. — Picture from Facebook/Charles Santiago

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba has ordered more specialists to be sent to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) in Klang, Selangor, and vowed to provide additional equipment following a surprise visit.

Charles Santiago, the Klang MP, said today the minister had pledged to provide more oxygen, ventilators and other medical equipment on an urgent basis.

Charles had accompanied the minister during the unscheduled hospital visit yesterday evening.

“Health Minister, Adham Baba, ordered more specialists to be sent to HTAR and promised to provide more oxygen, ventilators and other medical equipment on an urgent basis following a site visit accompanied by me,” the DAP lawmaker said in a Facebook posting today.

“Mercy Malaysia, on the other hand, will be building a 100-bed facility at HTAR to accommodate more patients.”

Charles had previously sounded the alarm asking for more federal help as HTAR saw a huge surge in Covid-19 patients inflow.

The DAP leader said the minister spent close to two hours inspecting and talking to patients, doctors and management of HTAR including a site visit.

“Patients sitting outside of the Emergency Department told him that they were sitting there for a couple of hours without food, while some said food was provided,” he wrote.

“The minister then made arrangements for 400 meals to be brought in.”

Selangor is now the epicentre of the public health crisis as the Ministry of Health continues to record the highest number of known positive daily cases.

Charles said while he appreciated the health minister’s visit, he called for faster and efficient services to prevent more deaths. Malaysia has reported a sharp rise in Covid-19 related deaths. MOH has recorded some 6,000 deaths between June and July alone.

“As such, we hope that the minister’s promises will be fulfilled within the next two weeks,” said the DAP lawmaker.