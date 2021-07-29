Prasarana instructs contractor to investigate deadly LRT3 site collapse in Klang

In a statement today, the project owner ordered its turnkey contractor MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd to provide a detailed report and mitigation measures to ensure this incident does not recur in the future. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad has instructed its contractor to carry out a thorough investigation in relation to an incident at LRT Shah Alam (formerly known as LRT3) construction site in Bandar Bukit Tinggi that involved the collapse of an iron scaffolding.

In a statement today, the project owner ordered its turnkey contractor MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd to provide a detailed report and mitigation measures to ensure this incident does not recur in the future.

“We firmly believe that safety is paramount and it requires attention and total commitment from all parties involved to ensure overall worksite safety is maintained and that we comply with safety regulations at all times.

“Prasarana will take appropriate action including to immediately launch our own probe into the matter as well as extending our full cooperation to the authorities to ensure a thorough and independent investigation is carried out,” it said in the statement.

Prasarana said the cause of the incident has yet to be ascertained and also expressed its regret at the death of a Bangladeshi worker as well as four of his injured colleagues in the accident.

“We express our deepest regrets to those affected and condolences to the family of the deceased. We pray those injured will recover soon and will ensure that they and their families well-being are prioritised,” said Prasarana.

Earlier today, a construction worker died after he was trapped underneath the rubble following the collapse of iron scaffolding at the LRT3 construction site in Klang.

Contractor responsible for the site Pembinaan Jaya Zira Sdn Bhd called the incident an accident and a stop-work order has been issued pending an investigation into the cause of the incident.

In a statement today, it apologised to the victims and the public for the incident.

The incident happened at about 2.41pm today.

The incident site is in front of a Premier Hotel along Jalan Langat in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang — part of LRT Shah Alam (LRT3) line.