Malaysia’s Aaron-Wooi Yik upset Indonesia’s World No. 1 pair to book spot in men’s doubles badminton semi-finals at Tokyo Olympics

Aaron Chia of Malaysia in action as Soh Wooi Yik looks on during the match against Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo July 29, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — National men's doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik pulled off a massive upset in the men's doubles badminton quarter-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics today, with a scintillating straight-sets win over World No. 1 pair Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya from Indonesia.

The duo needed only 33 minutes to beat the favourites and book their spot in the semi-finals tomorrow.

After winning the first set 21-14 in 13 minutes, the world No. 9 pair had a tougher time in the second set. After racing to a 16-12 lead they lost four points in a row before winning their next point to make it 17-16.

However, from then on, Chia and Soh never made a mistake and eventually won it 21-17 in 21 minutes to take the second set and book their first ever semi-finals appearance at an Olympic games.

The duo were relentless in their attacks from start to finish, which seemed to be the strategy.

They never let the Indonesian pair settle into their groove with constant smashes and deliberately keeping the shuttlecock low to not allow their opponents to launch a counterattack.

The strategy paid dividends when Fernaldi Gideon appeared to cave under tthe pressure, resulting in several unforced errors, taking the Malaysians into an 11-7 lead in a hotly contested second set.

The Indonesians fought back to draw level, but in the end, the Malaysians prevailed.

MORE TO COME