Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia tops 17,000 Covid-19 cases for second day running

Members of the public receive their Covid-19 jab aboard a RapidPenang bus, which doubles as a mobile vaccination centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pai Chai, Batu Feringghi July 28, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that Malaysia registered 17,170 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total in the country to 1,078,646.

This is the second straight day the country has reported more than 17,000 cases, after yesterday’s 17,405, which was also the highest on record.

Dr Noor Hisham disclosed on Twitter that Selangor remained the state recording the most new cases in a day, with 7,163 Covid-19 cases identified.

Other states recording more than 1,000 cases are Kuala Lumpur (2,138), Kedah (1,212) and Johor (1,054).

