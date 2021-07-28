Penang CM Chow no longer in quarantine after second negative Covid-19 test

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at the Spice Arena, Bayan Baru June 6, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, July 28 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow tested negative for Covid-19 today after he was ordered to self-quarantine on Sunday following close contact with a Covid-19 patient.

The Penang lawmaker said he went to the Klinik Kesihatan Jalan Perak to conduct a screening test as required and received the negative results.

“As advised by the state Health Department, I can end my self-quarantine today,” he said.

Chow was ordered to undergo home quarantine after his bodyguard tested positive for Covid-19.

He took a RT-PCR test on Friday and the result was negative, but was told to self-quarantine and to take another test today.

Chow said the Covid-19 pandemic has left a huge impact on everyone and called on all to ensure they are protected against the virus.

“I pray that those who were infected will heal faster and let us all work together to support our frontliners in fighting this pandemic,” he said.

He said the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in Penang is being implemented smoothly.

“We are certain that those who have registered in Penang will receive their first dose by early September and receive the second dose by October,” he said.