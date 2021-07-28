MP seeks extension of time for Dewan Rakyat special meeting but told by Speaker of Health D-G’s advice

The third day of the special meeting of the Dewan Rakyat today continued with a statement and explanation on the ongoing National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. — Bernama pc

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — An MP today called for the time for the special meeting of the Dewan Rakyat to be extended to enable more MPs to participate in the debate session.

Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (PH-Hang Tuah Jaya) said this was due to the fact that the meeting is scheduled to end at 5.30pm daily.

“According to the Standing Orders, the meeting will end at 5.30pm unless there was a motion from a minister. However, there is a chance for the Speaker to make a decision in accordance with Standing Order 90 (2) to suspend any Standing Order by notice or consent of the Speaker.

“I would like to appeal, if possible, for the time (of the meeting) to be extended and if the health issue is the main concern, we can exercise self-discipline...stay for an hour, leave for a while and come back,” he said.

The Standing Order 90 (2) of the Dewan Rakyat stated that a question, the object or effect of which may be to suspend any Standing Order of the House, shall be proposed only either after notice is given, or with the consent of the Speaker who shall immediately without debate put the question.

Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun who president the meeting then explained about the time for the meeting.

“I want to explain about the time...actually we have not taken heed of the advice and recommendations of Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah who has taken the trouble to come to Parliament to brief us.

“If we were to take heed of his advice, we would sit only until 2pm. He is very concerned about the Covid-19 situation involving the MPs.

“Yesterday and today alone, we have recorded three or four cases...the risk is quite high, that is why I set the meeting time to end at 5.30pm to enable all to debate...but if the minister would want to consider (extending the time), I will leave it to him,” he said.

