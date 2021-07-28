ImmuPlan Covid-19 vaccination for Johor economic frontliners kicks off tomorrow

A frontliner receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Kuantan Vaccination Centre at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Ahmad Shah in Kuantan, February 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 28 — ImmuPlan, the Johor government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme specifically for economic frontliners will begin tomorrow.

The programme which opened for registration on April 29 this year is an initiative to help the front lines in the economic sector including Malaysian workers who have a valid work permit or job offer letter as well as employer letter in Singapore.

According to a post on ImmuPlan Facebook, all eligible individuals will be scheduled daily depending on their registration date in the ImmuPlan system and those who registered early would get an earlier appointment date.

“The IMMUPlan programme scheduling will be done individually through the MySejahtera app where participants can also check the location, time, and date.

“The programme will start tomorrow and will be conducted daily until all eligible economic frontliners have been vaccinated,” read the statement today.

Those who have registered for the programme are reminded to check the MySejahtera app for their vaccination schedule and a confirmation as well as a reminder email will also be sent once their vaccination date and time had been confirmed.

For a start, as many as 1,000 frontliners in the state are expected to receive their Covid-19 shot on the first day of the ImmuPlan programme.

Earlier Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad reportedly said that under the ImmuPlan programme, a total of 100,000 vaccine doses would be provided for economic frontliners, especially those in the industrial, retail and government sectors. — Bernama