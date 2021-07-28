Bangi MP calls for political moratorium so MPs can focus on guiding Malaysia out of Covid-19 woods

The DAP man said cross-party cooperation towards a mutual goal is the way forward, saying this was evident in his constituency where the cooperation between the federal and state government, paired with a proactive District Officer, saw 11 new vaccination centres (PPVs) being opened. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming in Parliament today proposed that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle take on a Covid-19 Moratorium Agreement (CMA) to set aside political differences and focus collectively on a direction out of the pandemic.

The DAP man said cross-party cooperation towards a mutual goal is the way forward, saying this was evident in his constituency where the cooperation between the federal and state government, paired with a proactive District Officer, saw 11 new vaccination centres (PPVs) being opened.

Ong further justified his suggestion by saying every lawmaker would surely have ideas and suggestions on combating the pandemic, and such ideas, regardless of their feasibility, would not be explored if no mutual agreement is made.

“My suggestion is why not have a Covid-19 moratorium agreement, where we can all band together to work together as frontliners to control Covid-19 and to heal the economy.

“It would be something that all leaders here can suggest and sit down and have a discussion so that we can show the rakyat that we have a direction out of this pandemic, and the only way is by banding together,” he said.

Ong then suggested that after six months or even a year, leaders can then gauge the country’s position and decide if conditions allow for them to settle their differences at the 15th General Election.

“There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens.

“As for now, I feel we need to work together and band together.

“We take care of each other, and we take care of the people’s livelihoods,” he added.

Before presenting his suggestion, Ong did take a jab at the government, saying it was an open secret that Prime Minister and Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin no longer enjoys the majority support of Parliament.

“It is not tested yet but that is a fact everyone knows including that (points at government MPs) side. I also know that now there are many frustrated with Pagoh as an effect of bad crisis leadership,” he said.

He added how he was confident that Opposition leader and Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would have done a better job than Muhyiddin.

“I am sure that if Port Dickson as the Opposition leader has the chance to be the prime minister, he can perform his duties better compared to what Pagoh did.

“I even know those on the other (government’s) side who can do a better job than what Pagoh has done, but I also know that everyone knows that there is not one person here who has the majority in this hall,” he asserted.

Ong was debating in response to the efforts done under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program (NIP) as presented this morning by coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who also holds the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology portfolio.

The Bangi MP then later took to his Twitter account, saying the idea of the moratorium agreement was his brainchild and not the views of his party or coalition.

“My call for a CMA is my own proposal. It is not the position of my party or of Pakatan Harapan,” he tweeted.