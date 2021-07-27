Service company in Kedah, medical centre in Terengganu among Malaysia’s 42 new Covid-19 clusters today

Cumulatively, Malaysia has recorded 3,527 clusters nationwide since the pandemic began last year. Right now, 1,028 are still active. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — A service company based in the Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah was the largest contributor of new cases among the 42 new Covid-19 clusters recorded by the Ministry of Health today.

The new cases are a significant jump in daily clusters compared to the 33 recorded yesterday.

Cumulatively, Malaysia has recorded 3,527 clusters nationwide since the pandemic began last year. Right now, 1,028 are still active.

The Kedah workplace cluster, dubbed the Dah 14 Industri Kulim, saw 187 people test positive for the coronavirus out of 317 screened so far.

MORE TO COME