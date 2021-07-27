Refugee activist Heidy Quah charged in KL with internet misuse

Refuge for the Refugees founder Heidy Quah (right) arrives at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The founder of a non-governmental organisation, Refuge for the Refugees, was charged in the Sessions Court here today with improper use of network facilities by initiating the transmission of offensive communications on refugees in the country through her Facebook.

However, Heidy Quah Gaik Li, 27, who is a recipient of the Women of the Future award, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge MM Edwin Paramjothy.

The woman was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications by claiming refugees at the Immigration detention centre were ill-treated with intent to annoy others via Facebook using the profile name ‘Heidy Quah’ at 5.30am on June 5, 2020.

The charge was framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued after conviction, if convicted.

She was allowed bail of RM2,000 with one surety and the court set Sept 6 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Dayana Mohamad prosecuted, while Quah was represented by lawyer New Sin Yew. — Bernama