Greater Klang Valley special task force activates Virtual Covid-19 Assessment Centres for asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients

A general view of the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) in Bandar Tun Razak July 25, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — The Greater Klang Valley special task force (GKV STF) has activated the Virtual Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) to manage asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients.

GKV STF commander, Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong in a statement today said the new management guidelines took effect immediately and was expected to improve healthcare delivery by streamlining the workflow processes in managing Covid-19 patients.

“The implementation of the new recommendations and Virtual CACs will decongest the physical CACs, improve patient waiting time, and ensure early monitoring for all Covid-19 positive cases.

“The Virtual CAC is part of the eCOVID19 system responsible for monitoring patients’ conditions, thus enabling easy and quick referrals for patients experiencing worsening symptoms to the nearest CAC or hospital.

“This innovative pathway saves a critical amount of time in identifying and reporting new Covid-19 positive cases,” he added.

Dr Chong, who is also Health deputy director-general, said all Covid-19 patients in the Greater Klang Valley experiencing mild or no symptoms were requested to not visit the CAC but to undergo home isolation and remote surveillance instead, while close contacts of Covid-19 patients were required to self-isolate at home with no need for testing unless symptomatic.

“Patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 and are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms are required to immediately self-isolate at home and download the MySejahtera application to report their Covid-19 positive test result and receive their Digital Home Surveillance Order (HSO).

“The digital HSO also serves as a reminder that they are still legally bound under the HSO although they do not wear a pink tag.

“Patients then need to complete the Home Assessment Tool (HAT) found in the MySejahtera application on a daily basis,” he said.

Dr Chong said the patients’ self-assessments would be monitored through the Virtual CAC Management Module within the eCOVID19 system and they would be contacted by the CAC Call Centre should the need arise.

“Patients who are required to visit the nearest CAC for a clinical assessment will be notified via the MySejahtera application or call centre.

“Patients in need of assistance may reach the CAC Call Centre at 03-7723 9299 from 8 am to 9 pm or the CPRC Hotline at 03-7723 9300 from 8 am to 12 am, daily.

“In the event of worsening symptoms, patients should seek immediate care at the nearest hospital instead of waiting for a call from the Virtual CAC,” he added.

The CACs were established to assess and risk stratify patients for isolation at home, the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) or hospital care. — Bernama